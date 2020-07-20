Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

So, summer is here and your pandemic body needs a little TLC before you hit the beach. Hey, it happens to the best of us! I reached out to the nation’s leading aesthetic experts to find all the information that you need to know before getting the No. 1 non-surgical, scientifically-proven body contouring procedure that reduces pockets of unwanted fat in trouble areas: CoolSculpting!

1) Patient Satisfaction:

“CoolSculpting is consistently one of our most utilized devices because of the consistent, great results and high satisfaction it provides,” says Ryan Berk, president of field operations at Ideal Image. “With summer here and people leaving their home quarantine, it is a treatment that is especially in high demand right now!”

2) Discreet:

“What else can you do in less than one hour that gives real results without much downtime?!” asks Dr. Lisa Espinoza. “CoolSculpting is great because you can get treated and immediately get back to your occupation and social obligations. My patients absolutely love it!”

3) Permanent Reduction:

“Each CoolSculpting treatment offers approximately 20 to 25 percent permanent fat reduction in the targeted area,” states Dr. Michelle Henry. “As long as you can pinch an inch of fat, it will likely fit into the applicator … and eventually be reduced. When stubborn fat just won’t budge, I always recommend CoolSculpting!”

4) Number of Treatments:

“You can see results in as little as one session,” remarks Dr. Ryan Greene. “That’s a huge plus for some patients! After all, they want to kick start their body into high gear and they use CoolSculpting as a jumping-off point. Typically, however, we see patients coming back and requesting additional treatments. So it’s important that the number of treatments an individual needs is dependent on their specific body and their individual goal.”

5) Patient Selection:

“CoolSculpting is FDA-cleared for many body areas that someone might want to be contoured, or as the name suggests, ‘sculpted,'” says aesthetic nurse Chelsea Nathie. “The visible fat pads in the abdomen, flanks, bra fat, upper arms, underneath the buttocks, under the chin and under the jawline are all areas that can be treated. That said, the ideal candidate is already in good shape and is committed to a healthy lifestyle. CoolSculpting isn’t for obese patients looking to lose large amounts of fat or tighten loose, hanging skin.”

6) Bring Something to Do:

“Coolsculpting is a relatively easy procedure and works great, but patients might get a little bored so I recommend that they bring something to occupy themselves during the treatment,” notes Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “But they love the break in their schedules that CoolSculpting offers! What other body sculpting treatment can you do while watching Netflix comedy or reading a biography? It’s almost like a mini-vacation!”

7) Minimal Discomfort:

“I believe CoolSculpting’s success over other modalities is that recovery is relatively easy and it really doesn’t hurt,” finds Clint Carnell, founder and executive chairman of OrangeTwist. “The procedure itself is a cool, numbing feeling but it is one of those treatments that patients traditionally tolerate exceptionally well!”

8) Side Effects:

“While CoolSculpting is very tolerable, there can be mild side effects,” regards aesthetic nurse Jessica Graybill. “Transient (temporary) numbness, mild swelling and a little erythema (redness) are all completely normal and even anticipated immediately following a CoolSculpting treatment. Serious side effects can occur but are rare. And all of the possible side effects and outcomes will be outlined during the initial consultation. But overall, it’s very safe and effective!”

9) Patience:

“Influencers all over the country consistently state their results kick in after just a few short weeks, but patients do need to understand that you don’t become sculpted overnight,” notes Megan Driscoll, CEO of evolveMKD, a public relation firm specializing in helping aesthetic companies manage corporate communications. “So, naturally the provider does have to communicate the timeline, the need to be patient, and to plan accordingly but patients generally consider the ultimate results of CoolSculpting to be outstanding!”

10) You Determine the Results:

“CoolSculpting doesn’t give you a golden ticket to visit a buffet three times a day,” argues Dr. Alpesh Desai. “And it doesn’t offer weight loss. See, cryolipolysis works best in conjunction with a healthy, balanced diet and a consistent fitness routine. The ultimate results are up to the patient and if they think you can just sit around and eat soft serve ice cream at the gate, well, they’ll miss their metaphorical flight. But definitely consider utilizing CoolSculpting as one of your tools to achieve a gorgeous body!”

The experts have spoken! CoolSculpting is a safe, effective and popular means by which you can permanently reduce pockets of unwanted fat to gain a slimmer appearance. When coupled with a healthy lifestyle, CoolSculpting can absolutely help you achieve all of your beach body goals!