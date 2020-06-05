Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

If you think those lines slowly creeping across your face over the years make you look distinguished, well, more power to you! But the old adage of “growing gracefully” isn’t embraced by everyone and if you want to learn how to both prevent new wrinkles from forming and to treat existing wrinkles then look no further — our aesthetic key opinion leaders have spoken!

1) “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” says dermatologist Dr. Cynthia Lazzaro.”So the best way to treat wrinkles is to prevent the wrinkles you have from getting worse! We know that sun exposure causes premature aging and a wide-brimmed hat is my secret to reducing wrinkles. Invest in two or three and put one of them and make them easily accessible. This way you’re never caught off guard for an impromptu walk outside or prolonged weekend brunch.”

2) “Never leave your home without dark glasses on,” states dermatologist Dr. Tejas Desai. “And the bigger, the better! Glasses will protect the delicate, thin skin around your eyes and, as an added bonus, they’ll help prevent you from squinting and developing unsightly crow’s feet wrinkles.”

3) “It might seem extreme, but when I go to the beach I wear a full-face sun shield to prevent wrinkles,” says aesthetic registered nurse Corey Ordoyne. “It gives full face coverage and I don’t have to wear sunscreen at all. In my opinion, face shields are the best way to get full-face sun protection so you never get wrinkles.”

4) “Prevention is the best medicine when it comes to wrinkles,” notes dermatologist Dr. Jeanette Black. “Maintain skin quality and minimize wrinkle production by using sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 every day to prevent radiation of the skin from the sun. I recommend Essential Defense Mineral Shield. And don’t be afraid to slather it on and reapply — those are the two the most common mistakes I see. People don’t seem to understand that you have to use a lot and you have to use it frequently to prevent wrinkles over time.”

5) “The least expensive options are often the best options when it comes to health and aesthetics, so make sure to get plenty of sleep, eat healthily and stay hydrated to avoid wrinkles,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “And don’t forget to use good quality skincare products. Consistent use of a night cream with retinol like Retinol Complex 1.0 will minimize wrinkle formation in the long run.”

6) “The single most recognized product in the anti-wrinkle space is Botox Cosmetic,” exclaims Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “A neuromodulator injection is the single most effective means by which you can quickly minimize the appearance of a wrinkle. While Botox Cosmetic commonly used to treat frown lines, forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet, it has many off label uses, too. Results last between three and five months and maintenance is required to keep your skin looking smooth, youthful, and more approachable.”

7) “While Botox Cosmetic is the most commonly used neuromodulator, another effective way to dodge those pesky 11 lines and frown wrinkles that may be making you look tired, old and angry is through the use of a different brand of neuromodulator called either Xeomin or Dysport,” finds plastic surgeon Dr. Kian Karimi. “Just like Botox, these are injected into the underlying muscle, causing the muscle to relax and gradually smooth out the appearance of forehead wrinkles, frown lines and crow’s feet.”

8) “As we age, our faces lose volume — we lose both bone and fat,” explains dermatologist Dr. Karen Nern. “So, our skin is like a tablecloth draping on a smaller table. Injectable fillers like Juvederm, Versa Plus or Radiesse can both plump individual existing wrinkles to make our faces look more youthful and they can maintain youthful contours that help prevent the formation of new wrinkles.”

9) “Laser treatments are an effective way to target wrinkles”, says dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu. “I highly recommend Clear + Brilliant to diminish pore size, to fight photoaging and most importantly, to soften fine lines and wrinkles! Downtime is minimal and consistency is key with this great wrinkle fighter.”

10) “At some point, you may have to have an honest conversation with yourself and recognize that maybe creams, injections and lasers just aren’t going to cut it,” finds plastic surgeon Dr. Rady Rahban. “If you have deep wrinkles and excess skin, particularly in the lower face and neck, then you might need to be assessed for a surgical procedure. Most patients are pleasantly surprised at how rapidly a proper facelift can correct deep wrinkles!”