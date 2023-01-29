When is the And Just Like That season 2 release date? Fans of the Sex and the City spinoff series have been waiting patiently for the next season ever since HBO Max announced the show’s renewal in March 2022. Series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have also remained quiet about the premiere date. So, when can fans expect to watch their favorite show?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the season 2 premiere!

When Is the ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Release Date?

HBO Max has not confirmed the premiere date for the second season but revealed the show is expected to air sometime in 2023. However, the streaming giant has teased viewers with a few sneak peeks at the show.

In January 2023, HBO Max shared a still image via Instagram of Sarah’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, walking down the street with her former on-off boyfriend, Aiden Shaw. Without providing too many details, the streamer simply captioned its post, “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”

RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Is There a Season 2 Trailer?

The stars are currently filming the second season of the show. Therefore, an official teaser trailer has not been released yet.

Who Is in the ‘And Just Like That’ Cast?

In addition to the series leads, Deadline announced that John Corbett would reprise his role as Aiden in season 2. Since he and Carrie are former lovebirds, viewers expect to see a possible romance develop between the two, as Carrie lost her husband, Mr. Big, who was portrayed by Chris Noth, when he died of a heart attack.

After the season 1 finale aired in February 2022, executive producer Michael Patrick King told the outlet why the creative team decided to wait until the second season to bring back Aiden.

“It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot, Michael explained, referring to the first season’s storyline. “We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light — the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.”

Since actress Kim Cattrall previously made it clear that she cut ties with the Sex and the City franchise and did not appear in season 1, multiple outlets assume that she will not reprise her role as Samantha.

Also returning are actors Sara Ramirez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler.

What Is the ‘And Just Like That Season 2 Plot?

Season 1 unpacked Carrie’s grief following the devastating loss of Big. His death shocked viewers, especially because it happened in the first episode.

The series ended on a cliffhanger with Charlotte reuniting with her family, Miranda joining Che in Los Angeles and Carrie deciding to go to Paris, scattering Big’s ashes from the bridge.