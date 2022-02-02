Actress Kim Cattrall has been fueling plastic surgery rumors since she appeared on the hit series Sex and the City from 1998 through 2004. However, she sparked speculation again after her new Hulu series How I Met Your Father premiered in January 2022. Many fans believe Kim’s stunning transformation over the years is an indication that she went under the knife. So, did she?

Despite the speculation, Kim has not confirmed whether she received cosmetic alterations. She once confirmed that she got Botox on her forehead, though, but didn’t want to undergo plastic surgery, per the Daily Mail. “ I don’t want to look in the mirror and not recognize who’s looking back,” she reportedly said in 2008.

By 2011, the Golden Globe winner explained her admiration for other actresses who embraced natural aging.

“I look at people like Judi Dench, who’s in her 70s, and I think, ‘What the hell am I frightened of?,’” she said that year, according to the outlet. “In my life and career, I want to embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting … I think a forehead without any lines doesn’t tell me they’ve lived a life.”

In a separate 2011 interview with Reveal magazine, Kim claimed she didn’t “believe” in plastic surgery and explained why.

“I don’t believe in cosmetic surgery,” she said at the time. “I’d be too frightened. There are so many examples of things that have gone horribly wrong. I live in New York in an area where it is all around me.”

The Ice Princess star continued, “I had a great time in my youth and still feel very youthful, but I have no desire to look as though I’m 20. I want to look healthy, but I want to look closer to my age.”

While Kim has aged beautifully over the years, most fans noticed her stunning growth throughout the SATC series and films. However, she chose to skip returning for the franchise’s reboot And Just Like That, which premiered in December 2021, citing aspirational changes as her reason.

“That was a very clear moment of, ‘How many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven’t I done?’” Kim said in an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan. “I feel that the show was best when it was the series, and the bonus was the two movies.”

The Canadian actress then added, “This isn’t about more money. It’s not about more scenes … This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line, and then some, and I loved it.”

It appears Kim’s choice didn’t have a negative impact on her career, since she found further success through other TV shows, including Filthy Rich and HIMYF alongside the series lead, Hilary Duff.

