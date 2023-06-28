There are plenty of excellent plastic surgeons in New York City, so has actress Sarah Jessica Parker ever used their services? According to her, she prefers to age naturally and think about more important things than her looks.

In a season 1 episode of And Just Like That, SJP’s character Carrie Bradshaw accompanied Mario Cantone‘s Anthony to a plastic surgeon consultation. He’s told his skin looks amazing, while the doctor tells Carrie that he could easily make her look 15 years younger with a face lift, showing her a visual composite. She ultimately decides against it, and the actress told Allure in a June 2022 interview that fans praised her for it. “Very brave, Sarah Jessica. You were so brave,” were the responses SJP got from viewers after the episode aired.

When the interviewer asked Sarah if she could take away 15 years of aging without going under the knife, she responded “With a finger snap!,” but ultimately decided she’d just end up back where she started.

“So, you’d have that moment and then you’d immediately start aging again and 15 years later you’re in the same place,” she explained. “What’s the point? I just … don’t care enough. When I walk out the door, I want to feel OK — according to my standards. I can’t even tell you what those standards are,” SJP continued. “But you know how you feel when you feel most like yourself, whatever that means. I’m not without vanity. I guess I just don’t care enough about everybody else’s opinion.”

Sarah went on to say that anyone with a mirror and good vision can see the effects of aging. “I just don’t understand why I’m supposed to be spending that much time thinking about it,” the shoe designer said. “It’s not that I’m purposefully dismissive or delusional. But I don’t really ponder it. There’s been far more peripheral chatter about my time spent on earth than I’ve spent thinking about it myself.”

“We spend so much time talking about the accumulation of time spent adding up in wrinkles, and it’s the weirdest thing that we don’t say it adds up to being better at your job, better as a friend, better as a daughter, better as a partner, better as a caregiver, better as a sister,” the fashion icon continued. “Instead it’s: ‘How do we suspend the exterior? How do we apologize for it? How do we fix it?'”

In 2014, Sarah was the subject of a report that she had plastic surgery on her hands. “I flipped the page and there was an article about my hands and how ugly they are and how I should go have cosmetic surgery to fix them and I have been contemplating the surgery or I had the surgery,” she told pal Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “And then there was a really crude drawing of my hands as a witch’s hands.”

The story made her physically ill. “Literally, I was in the car like dizzy. I felt like I needed to be hospitalized,” she explained. “But it really got me to thinking. And here’s what I thunk: I thought, ‘Really? This is how low?’ Like we are now going to attack, to suggest an appendage is now worthy of … it was so ridiculous, so outrageous to me because, here’s the thing, we’ll wrap this up, I love my hands.”

Scroll down to see photos of Sarah Jessica’s transformation over the years.