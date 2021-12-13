Enough! Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis is fed up with trolls trying to compare the actress and her And Just Like That costars to how they’ve aged since the revival’s original run.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” Kristin told The Sunday Times in a new interview, adding about when the new show’s trailer first dropped, “The level of intensity of it was a shock,” as people commented on the actress’ physical appearances today.

Kristin, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, said that while they were filming the HBO Max revival, the paparazzi would hover around their outdoor sets for hours, “trying to get bad pictures” of the stars. Those would then end up on the web and lead to further scrutiny.

“That’s the problem with social media, right?” Kristin continued, adding about online trolls, “It’s that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”

Kristin revealed that sadly, she’s had to deal with commentary over her body ever since her SATC day. The show aired from 1998 through 2004, prior to when social media such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram truly exploded.