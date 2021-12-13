Kristin Davis Claps Back at Trolls Over Negative Comments About Her and ‘SATC’ Costars’ Faces and Hair
Enough! Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis is fed up with trolls trying to compare the actress and her And Just Like That costars to how they’ve aged since the revival’s original run.
“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” Kristin told The Sunday Times in a new interview, adding about when the new show’s trailer first dropped, “The level of intensity of it was a shock,” as people commented on the actress’ physical appearances today.
Kristin, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, said that while they were filming the HBO Max revival, the paparazzi would hover around their outdoor sets for hours, “trying to get bad pictures” of the stars. Those would then end up on the web and lead to further scrutiny.
“That’s the problem with social media, right?” Kristin continued, adding about online trolls, “It’s that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”
Kristin revealed that sadly, she’s had to deal with commentary over her body ever since her SATC day. The show aired from 1998 through 2004, prior to when social media such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram truly exploded.
“They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time,” she explained to The Times. Kristin continued, “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too. But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘F—k you. F—k you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”
Kristin’s costar Sarah Jessica Parker has already echoed similar sentiments about the scrutiny the women face about their appearances today. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” SJP told Vogue in November, as she clapped after every word.
Sarah recalled the trolling she got over her hair’s roots when she was photographed having lunch with her close pal, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. “‘Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite,” Sarah continued. “Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”
“Everyone has something to say,” SJP explained, giving the example, “‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.” Sarah added, “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”