Lea Michele’s Dating History Is Full of Her Famous Costars From Cory Monteith to Robert Buckley

Offscreen romances! Lea Michele’s dating history consists of many of her famous costars from Glee’s Corey Monteith to Broadway stud Theo Stockman. However, there are a few surprises on the list — we’re looking at you, Charlie Puth.

The Scream Queens actress is officially off the market since marrying husband Zandy Reich in March 2019. Surprisingly, the fact that her husband, who works as the president of clothing company AYR, isn’t in showbiz was a huge plus.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

“She loves that he’s not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style, adding that “she appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion.”

The pair were first romantically linked in July 2017 but knew each other for a while as friends before they started dating. However, it was definitely written in the cards for the two to cross paths.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Lea gushed in February 2019. “They always say, ‘It will happen when you least expect it. It will happen when you least expect it!’ And I met my fiancé at my best friend’s wedding.”

Zandy seems like an amazing guy, and he even got the thumbs up from Glee creator and Lea’s close pal Ryan Murphy. “Ryan is my family — he’s one of the greatest friends in the world that I have,” the actress divulged to Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 Emmy Awards. “When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”

The pair got engaged in April 2018, walked down the aisle and are currently expecting their first child together. The New Year’s Eve actress revealed her pregnancy at the end of April.

Lea has found her forever love, but her journey to find Zandy was filled with other eligible guys. Take a look back at her full relationship history!