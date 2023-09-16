Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Couples Who Got Back Together Breakup, Split

Getty (3)

Split Decisions! See Which Celebrity Couples Got Back Together After Initially Breaking Up

Couples
Sep 16, 2023 3:38 pm·
By
Picture

Everybody deserves a second chance! It took these celebs a do-over to make their relationships work. From years apart to quick reconciliations, A-list celebrity couples like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, and more, initially ended their love connections only to realize the distance made the heart grow fonder. 

Keep scrolling to see which celebrity couples got back together after initially breaking up.

jeezy-jeannie-mai-split.
 It’s Over! Here Are All of the Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2023 So Far
Picture
Exclusives