Insecurity got the better of Cash, who met his wife in 2004 when he was a production assistant and she was the star of Fantastic Four.
“When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys, and it just wasn’t making me feel good,” the 44-year-old recently confessed. Things got so bad, the pair split four years into their relationship. “I was turning into an asshole, so we broke up.” Eventually, he worked through his issues and has been with the 42-year-old for nearly two decades!
“I high-five her, let her do her thing. I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years,” Cash has said of Jessica’s fame. “It’s something I’ll always be working on… We find ways where she can support me and she can uplift me. We really do try to find that balance.”
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
After they split in 2011, JT was distraught, telling Vanity Fair, “She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life. In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK? … I would rather not talk about her because it’s hurtful for me.” Maybe Jess, 41, read the profile? By October of that year, she and the 42-year-old were back on and going strong.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Hey there, not so fast! The singer, 44, was shut down when he tried to break things off with Chrissy. “I was really stressed and busy,” the “All of Me” crooner later recalled. “I was like, ‘I’d just be happier single right now.’” The Cravings author wasn’t having it. “He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything,” the 37-year-old revealed. “So yeah, I was like, ‘no.’”
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Well, that’s one way to get over a breakup! The morning show hosts almost never were. “Right before we got married, we broke up,” Kelly, 52, revealed of a rocky patch with Mark, also 52. “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married!”
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Not everything about the pandemic was bad! Five years after their 2017 split, the exes found their way back to each other during lockdown. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that,” Ben, 57, told Esquire of reuniting with Christine, 52, mom of his two kids. “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”