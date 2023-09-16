Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Insecurity got the better of Cash, who met his wife in 2004 when he was a production assistant and she was the star of Fantastic Four.

“When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys, and it just wasn’t making me feel good,” the 44-year-old recently confessed. Things got so bad, the pair split four years into their relationship. “I was turning into an asshole, so we broke up.” Eventually, he worked through his issues and has been with the 42-year-old for nearly two decades!

“I high-five her, let her do her thing. I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years,” Cash has said of Jessica’s fame. “It’s something I’ll always be working on… We find ways where she can support me and she can uplift me. We really do try to find that balance.”