Here comes the bride! The fall 2023 wedding season is fast approaching, and many celebrities are gearing up to walk down the aisle. Couples like Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, and Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been busy planning their nuptials. The process hasn’t been drama-free for some, though, with issues like mother-in-law clashes and budget cuts getting in the way.
Keep scrolling to see the stars who are ready to say “I do” but are dealing with a few hitches.
Rebel Wilson’s fiancée, Ramona Agruma, has been the engine behind their wedding planning. The comedy star, 43, recently revealed that the fashion designer, 39, created their guest list and had to nudge her to consider venues and resorts. But there’s one call the Australian actress — who proposed with a 2.55-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day after a year of dating — made herself: “She’s asking her friend Taylor Swift to slip in and sing a song,” says a source. “Rebel wants to blow everyone’s minds.”
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Jonathan Scott, 45, fell for Zooey Deschanel, 43, on the set of Carpool Karaoke four years ago. The Property Brothers host proposed with a sparkler crafted from gemstone flowers while on a family vacation in Scotland in August. The actress’ wedding-day style will be a little unique, too. “Zooey, who’s notoriously kooky, is planning three changes: a traditional gown to walk down the aisle, a comfy dress for the reception, and a surprise outfit change she’s keeping under wraps,” says a source, hinting it’s for a fun dance number with her groom.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
He’s never been married before. She’s gone through two divorces. But despite her previous bridal experience, Kaley Cuoco, 37, is no wedding expert. “You’d think that after planning two weddings, Kaley would have learned what to do, but nope, she’s still canceling plans and making changes, and it’s costing millions,” an insider says of the actress, who gave birth to her first child with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, 41, in April 11 months after they met. And Kaley might not be too keen on getting help from her future mother-in-law, since they didn’t exactly hit it off right away. When they first met, Tom recalls, “my mom’s partner — who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan — was there, and he kept calling her Penny,” Kaley’s character on the sitcom! “Needless to say,” says the insider, “there’s been tension ever since.”
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker
Tick-tock! Actress Vanessa Hudgens, 34, and pro baseball player Cole Tucker, 27, “want to get married quickly because they’re ready to start a family,” an insider says of the couple, who announced their engagement in February after about two years of dating. “They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding, but if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be.” Plus Vanessa has admitted she’s not a fan of wedding planning. “It’s hard,” she recently said. “I kind of just want to elope.”
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long
Kate Bosworth, 40, and her House of Darkness co-star Justin Long, 45, eloped at a NYC hotel in May. “It was just the two of them. It was beautiful, lots of tears,” says a source close to Justin. “But now there’s talk of throwing a bigger fall wedding for friends and family. It’ll be a destination wedding, sort of a vacation for everyone involved and a second honeymoon for Kate and Justin. They’ve fallen in love with French Polynesia. Kate’s a real beach babe, and she and Justin took a secret trip to check it out a few months ago and said it’s perfect.”
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis
Ashley Benson, 33, and oil heir Brandon Davis, 44, announced their engagement in July after a few months of dating. Now his mother, socialite, philanthropist and Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis “wants to run the show,” says a source. “She knows how to throw a party, but the term ‘mother-in-law from hell’ has been tossed around.”
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown shocked fans in April when the 19-year-old got engaged to model Jake Bongiovi after two years of dating. But despite their youth — he’s 21 — the Stranger Things star “is ready to walk down the aisle,” says a source. “They’re so in love.” Millie is also in love with the idea of Jake’s dad, rock star Jon Bon Jovi, 61, performing at their wedding. “She’s begged her future father-in-law to do it. His song ‘I’ll Be There for You’ would be the icing on their wedding cake.”