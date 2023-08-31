Zooey Deschanel! Vanessa Hudgens! These Celebrity Brides Are Ready to Say ‘I Do’ This Fall

Here comes the bride! The fall 2023 wedding season is fast approaching, and many celebrities are gearing up to walk down the aisle. Couples like Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, and Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been busy planning their nuptials. The process hasn’t been drama-free for some, though, with issues like mother-in-law clashes and budget cuts getting in the way.

Keep scrolling to see the stars who are ready to say “I do” but are dealing with a few hitches.