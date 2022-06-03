Dreamy! Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are in the early stages of their relationship, but they have already shown that they are deeply in love. The He’s Just Not That Into You actor and Along For the Ride star couldn’t deny their chemistry while working on a project together in 2021 and started dating later that year, although there was speculation they were together months prior.

Kate wished her honey a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram poem alongside a carousel of heartwarming photos on June 2, 2022. “You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl whose life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago),” the caption read.

“She is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know* Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met,” she added.

Courtesy of Kate Bosworth/ Instagram

Keep reading to learn more about their relationship!

When Did Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Start Dating?

The Waiting actor and Kate started dating shortly after working on a 2021 project in Arkansas. However, the Force of Nature star was married to ex-husband Michael Polish and announced their split in August 2021.

Although he didn’t mention her by name, Justin revealed that he was in a relationship during his “Life is Short” podcast that December. “People have been saying [pineapple] lately, and it’s funny, my girlfriend said that hers is uhh — she loves the pineapple, too,” he said.

Have Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Addressed Their Relationship Publicly?

During a May 2022 appearance on Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast, the Best Man Down star unveiled who his not-so mystery woman was. Although he had previously talked about his relationship with Kate, he never revealed it was the Beyond the Sea star whom he was dating.

“There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” he opened up to the comedian.

“I’ve never had anything like this before; I’ve never experienced this,” Long said. “So, it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”

What Do Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Like to Do for Fun?

According to their social media accounts, the couple enjoy traveling together. Justin posted a carousel of selfies sipping a beer with the California native during a trip to Ireland in May 2022.