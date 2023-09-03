Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s romance may have started in the DMs, but the couple has since gotten married, welcomed two children and adopted two dogs. Despite the Hollywood couple being known for keeping their romance out of the spotlight, fans speculate the pair may actually be headed toward a breakup.

How Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Meet?

Joe and Sophie first crossed paths virtually on social media but the Game of Thrones actress admitted that mutual friends had been “trying to introduce them” for a long time.

“We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. After a few weeks of talking, the pair finally met up in London and the Jonas Brothers rocker admitted “they were all in” after that. “We knew it was something unique,” the “Burning Up” singer told Dr. Phil in 2019.

When Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Engaged?

Joe and Sophie announced their engagement in October 2017, about a year after they started dating.

“I said yes,” Sophie captioned a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring from the JoBro via Instagram, confirming the “When You Look Me in the Eyes” singer got on one knee.

Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Married?

Following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, the A-list couple got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Joe and Sophie walked down the aisle in a second ceremony in France a month later.

Do Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have Kids?

Since tying the knot, Joe and Sophie have welcomed two daughters. The pair first welcomed baby No. 1, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020.

Joe and Sophie never publicly announced they were expecting baby No. 2, however, the Staircase actress walked various red carpets with her baby bump in tow. The duo welcomed their second daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, in July 2022 — almost exactly two years after Willa.

Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Still Together?

While Joe and Sophie are known to keep their relationship private, In Touch previously reported in March 2023 that the pair “hit a rough patch.”

“Things are tense between them,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now.”

Rumors continued to swirl in the summer of 2023 after Sophie was missing from the VIP section of many Jonas Brothers’ concerts, despite Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas‘ wives being in attendance. Joe was also seen performing without his wedding ring during the band’s show at the Minnesota State Fair on September 1.

On September 3, multiple reports surfaced that the couple was headed for divorce as Joe reportedly was in contact with multiple Los Angeles-based divorce attorneys.