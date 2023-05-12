The Jonas Brothers Are How Tall?! Find Out Kevin, Joe and Nick’s Differing Heights

Handsome men come in all shapes and sizes! The Jonas Brothers have had tweens – who are now fully grown adult women – in a chokehold since their Disney days. There’s been a divide between “Nick Jonas girls” and “Joe Jonas girls” all the while everyone loves sweetheart Kevin Jonas. The singing trio has their fair share of ​physical differences, including their heights.

Whoever says the height of a man matters is clearly mistaken because Nick, who is the youngest and shortest of the brothers, has had no trouble snagging some of the hottest women in Hollywood (i.e. Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Culpo and Miley Cyrus). However, haters have poked fun at his height and the “Close” singer hasn’t been afraid to stick up for himself.

In 2017, Nick posed with a fan for a photo and they ~obviously~ posted the flex of a snapshot on Instagram. Surprisingly, the person shaded his height in the caption, writing, “@nickjonas you need a few more inches bruhh.”

After the picture circulated on the internet and outraged fans, Nick responded to the unnecessary remark in the comments section of the post.

“You need some manners ‘bruh’ I didn’t need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude,” the former Voice coach wrote at the time.

The fan retracted his statement by then changing his caption to, “One of the most humble superstars … MY MAN @nickjonas.”

While Kevin, Joe and Nick haven’t publicly discussed their height difference, they have admitted who they think is the “hottest Jonas Brother” and it’s all love!

“You know, [me and Joe] both put in our work at the gym. When we’re going to the same gym, it gets a little competitive. Maybe we can just be a hot brother duo instead,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

That being said, Jonas Brothers fans love the fact that Joe is shorter than his Game of Thrones wife, Sophie Turner, and even deemed him a “short king.” The “Cake By the Ocean” vocalist shared his thoughts on the title during a 2022 lie detector test with Vanity Fair.

“Me and my wife had this debate for a long time now that I like to make her mad by making her think that we’re actually the same height because we’re pretty close to it when we’re not wearing shoes,” he explained. “But to answer your question, I will happily take the ‘short king’ trophy.”

Keep scrolling to find out Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas’ heights!