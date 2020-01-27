This is an ~SOS~ because the Jonas Brothers‘ performance at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, was too much to handle.

The trio started off with an acoustic rendition of a new song before they transitioned to “What a Man Gotta Do” with a full orchestra band. Evidently, it blew the audience away. In addition to giving an entertaining performance, the brothers looked incredible in their gold and black outfits.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The brothers have been looking forward to this moment for a while. “We have a very special performance lined up,” they told Ellen DeGeneres. “We don’t want to give anything away, but we’re playing the new song that just came out, and then we’re doing something else which I don’t think anyone’s going to expect.”

This was a night to remember for the brothers, who returned to the music scene as a group in February 2019 after a six-year hiatus. In addition to taking the Grammys stage, JB was nominated for Best Pop Duo for “Sucker.” This marks their second Grammy nod ever, their first one being in 2008 for Best New Artist.

While it’s been over a decade since the Jonas Brothers were considered new artists, they sure are bringing us back to the good old days. Lately, they’ve been filming hilarious TikTok videos, and we can’t get enough. On January 21, they recreated an iconic scene from Camp Rock, which had us LOL-ing. Nothing has changed.

Not only did the Jonas Brothers pay tribute to themselves, but also to the Kardashians. They recreated the legendary “Don’t Be Rude” scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim Kardashian hit Khloé Kardashian with her purse. The JoBros can do no wrong, so naturally, everyone loved it — especially the famous sisters themselves. “OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!! Kim wrote on Twitter. KoKo was also all about it. “I couldn’t love you guys any more!! Killed it!” she tweeted. We love to see it!