Actress Priyanka Chopra is living every 2000’s teen girl’s fantasy ​since marrying heartthrob Nick Jonas in 2018. Although the beloved Hollywood couple fell in love fast after their 2016 DM exchange, the Love Again actress was involved in a few long-term and private romances before they wed.

Priyanka admitted that she “kind of” wanted Nick to give her his number when he did but didn’t fully feel comfortable expressing her interest because she “was in a relationship” at the time, which she deemed as “tumultuous.”

“This is [2016]. And we had common friends who didn’t want me to be in my relationship and were like, ‘Oh, [Nick is] single too. He’s really not with that girl, but he is.’ It was complicated on both our ends,” she said during a March 2023 appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, seemingly referring to Lily Collins. “[Kevin Jonas] pointed at me on a billboard, and he was like, ‘You should call her.’ And so, he had a few people being like, ‘Call her.’ So he just DM’d me. And I was like, ‘Why don’t you text me, because my social team can read these messages.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you just wanted to give me your number.’”

Priyanka, who shares daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with Nick, also admitted that their 10-year age difference was initially a ​concern for her before finding out that the Jonas Brother is a “70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old’s body.”

“I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick. So I didn’t want to engage as much at that time. I was also, like, 35; Nick was 25,” the Miss World 2000 winner continued. “I really put a stop on it in a way, because I judged the book by the cover. I was like, ‘I wanna settle down. I have been there and done the fun dating things.’ … I was ready to get serious.”

Although the Baywatch star openly talks about her modernly beautiful love story with Nick, she has remained tight-lipped about her exes and rarely reveals their identity. However, some of her exes have reflected on their past relationships with Priyanka, like Harman Baweja.

The Love Story 5050 costars turned their professional relationship into a full-blown romance; however, work always came first between them.

“I blame myself. She kept asking me to give her time but I didn’t. I couldn’t. After two flop [movies], I felt a lot of pressure to do well in my third film. I got too engrossed in it. I got too close to the project,” he told India Today about their breakup.

