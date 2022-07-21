Priyanka Chopra Is the Blueprint for Beautiful Braless Outfits: See Photos of the Actress’ Best Looks

She may be married to a heartthrob, but Priyanka Chopra is one hell of a bombshell. The Sky Is Pink actress has a style that is worthwhile and to be honest, she doesn’t get enough praise for her timeless looks. One thing about her: she always knows how to dress for the occasion, our favorite being her sexy braless outfits.

When the term “sexy” is used, most people assume that an outfit is risqué and shows a lot of skin… the list can go on and on. While that may hold true in some instances, that fortunately isn’t the case for Priyanka. The star dressed rather conservatively at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards and still managed to create a noteworthy look.

For her red carpet ensemble, the upcoming Matrix Resurrections star wore a rose embroidered Japanese-style blazer with baggy white slacks and a simple black heel. The blazer, however, had an open front that exposed her bare chest. Instead of a bra, Priyanka paired the top with a turquoise necklace that hung perfectly in between her bust, still keeping the outfit classy.

The Indian native is such a fashionista that she’s even tapped into the fashion industry alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. The couple became partners for the U.K.-based luxury fashion and sportswear brand Perfect Moment in July 2022. Priyanka wanted to “expand her portfolio” and decided to hop on the new business endeavor.

“The decision, really, is always about being able to align with the brand and values of a brand. But it’s also a business decision: what does the trajectory of the brand’s growth look like?” she told Variety at the time.

Since she’s both an A-list celebrity and she’s married to an A-list musician, Priyanka almost lives on the red carpet. Although she’s been dressed in some of the most jaw dropping pieces, the actress has a few that she simply cannot get over.

“I’ve felt really amazing in a lot of outfits,” she told PopSugar in December 2020. “I wore this Ritu Kumar sari once to the Marrakesh Film Festival. It was black, all waist and super sexy. I loved that one,” she continued.

“I wore this beautiful red Jason Wu dress to the Emmys as well. I was twirling all through the carpet, and I felt like a real-life dancing emoji. You know I felt good in that one.”

