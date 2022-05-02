Priyanka Chopra Always Looks Beautiful in Any Bikini She Wears! See Her Stunning Swimsuit Photos

Actress Priyanka Chopra has made headlines for her movies and high-profile marriage to her husband, Jonas Brothers band member Nick Jonas. The Baywatch star loves to share moments from their adorable life together, but she also takes time to herself whenever she has a day out in the sun wearing bikinis and swimsuits!

Priyanka has even shared those seaside moments on her Instagram account.

“A perfect day off,” she captioned one stunning carousel post in October 2021, which featured a beautiful shot of her standing on a boat donning a yellow one-piece and a white sun hat. In the accompanying slides, Priyanka included moments of her jumping into the water and climbing back onto the boat.

On another occasion, the Indian actress joked about the “best use of a vacation” in a July 2019 Instagram post. She clarified it was “the hubby taking pictures” of her rocking a sultry white one-piece bathing suit. In one snapshot, the Isn’t It Romantic star laid nearby a pool while holding a drinking glass, whereas the second image featured her leaning against the pool wall.

Despite her self-confidence, the White Tiger actress has opened up about pressuring physicality standards. Priyanka previously explained how she “always felt pressure to look a certain way” in an October 2021 essay for The Telegraph.

“I have been raised with unrealistic beauty standards my whole life — we all have,” she wrote, adding she “believed everything had to be perfect, skinny or sample size and airbrushed.”

As she grew up, Priyanka noted that she was able to “come to terms” with her physical appearance, including her skin tone and hair texture.

“I used to always have my hair blow-dried or have professional makeup before an interview, but these days, I do my own,” she continued. “It’s been a revelation. I’m now comfortable in my own skin and I can work with brands that are about individuality and expressing yourself.”

Since she encourages embracing natural beauty, Priyanka announced in June 2021 that she had joined the VS Collective with Victoria’s Secret, which she noted in her essay is “an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Priyanka’s stunning bikini photos!