They’re perfect parents! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first baby together via surrogate in January 2022, and they’ve been sharing details about parenthood ever since.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the duo shared via social media at the time, announcing the newborn’s arrival. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

What Did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Name Their Daughter?

In April 2022, TMZ was first to report that the couple named their daughter — who was born on January 15, 2022 — Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Her first name, “Malti,” is said to mean a small fragrant flower or moonlight. Following her birth, the couple shared that their baby girl spent “100 plus days in the NICU” before they were able to take her home.

“What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital,” Nick, for one, told People in June 2022 about sharing Malti’s health details. “It was eye-opening in a lot of ways … It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is, or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Quotes About Parenthood

While Priyanka has been tight-lipped about their daughter, only sharing the rare photo on social media, the Jonas Brothers singer has divulged more details about his life as a first-time dad. Nick even revealed which one of his brothers was her favorite, and no, it’s not Kevin or Joe Jonas.

“You know, they’ve got kids of their own, the two older ones,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2022. “Franklin Jonas, the youngest of … he’s the favorite uncle, by far.”

The “Jealous” crooner also referred to his new role as “pretty wild.” During a The Kelly Clarkson Show appearance in May 2022, he added, “She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season of our life. But it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

However, the “weight” of parenthood is already weighing on the New Jersey native.

“The weight of everything is much more intense,” Nick shared with Variety in May 2022. “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”