Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Is Too Cute: Photos of Their Baby Girl

The sweetest thing! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, is absolutely precious, and her rare photos prove it.

The Jonas Brothers frontman, 29, and the Isn’t It Romantic actress, 40, who wed in December 2018 after seven months of dating, surprised fans on January 21, 2022, when they announced they welcomed baby No. 1 via surrogate.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote partly in a joint statement via Instagram about Malti’s arrival.

Their little girl spent more than 100 days in the NICU after her premature birth. Multiple outlets reported at the time that Malti was born more than three months before her expected April due date.

The “What a Man Gotta Do” artist reflected on his daughter’s journey and how grateful he was to the health care workers for taking such amazing care of Malti.

“What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital,” the “Jealous” singer told People in June. “It was eye-opening in a lot of ways … It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is, or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone.”

Priyanka, for her part, opened up about the “rollercoaster” of emotions the first-time parents experienced during their daughter’s first months of life while celebrating her first Mother’s Day in May.

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the Baywatch actress wrote via Instagram. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

The White Tiger actress continued, “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The Anomaly Hair Care founder added that she and Nick were “overjoyed” to have their daughter home and also took a moment to thank the “selfless” healthcare workers.

All in all, the proud mom was looking ahead to their bright future, adding, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it, MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Keep scrolling to see all the photos of Priyanka and Nick’s daughter, Malti Marie, so far!