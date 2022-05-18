Jealous brothers! Nick Jonas is raving about fatherhood and just admitted that his 4-month-old daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra already has a favorite Jonas brother.

“You know, they’ve got kids of their own, the two older ones,” Nick, 29, said of brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas during his May 17 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Franklin Jonas, the youngest of … he’s the favorite uncle, by far.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“[Frankie is] 21 now, if you can believe that. First time you met him, he was probably like 4,” the “Jealous” singer told Jimmy Fallon. “He’s the closest in age to the kids.”

Nick and Priyanka, 39, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate on January 15. The infant went on to spend “100 plus days in the NICU,” before going home.

“It’s pretty wild,” the Dancing With Myself judge said. “You know, our little girl is home, and she’s doing amazing. It’s just, what a gift a baby is.”

When asked how he and the Quantico alum are handling all the unwanted parenting advice that comes with new parenthood, Nick laughs it off.

“It turns out everybody I know is a newborn-care specialist,” he joked. “All these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

The couple – who married in two elaborate ceremonies to blend their cultures in India in December 2018 – previously opened up about their daughter’s difficult birth in a joint Instagram post on Mother’s Day.

“We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on,” they shared. “Our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” the couple added with Priyanka going on to thank her husband.

“There is no one I’d rather do this with than you,” she wrote. “Thank you for making me a mama.”

“You inspire me in every way,” Nick added. “You are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother.”