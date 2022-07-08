“All is good.” That’s what Nick Jonas had to say about home life with his daughter, Malti Marie, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra, after the baby spent the first 100 plus days of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) following her January birth.

The singer-actor went on to reveal how he is handling daddy duties. “It is certainly life changing,” Nick told ET on Thursday, July 7, while competing in the ACC Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He added that, “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.”

Nick and Priyanka surprised fans on January 21 when they announced via social media, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” and adding, “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

What they didn’t reveal was that their little girl was born prematurely was unable to come home for months. Malti left the hospital in May, just in time to spend her first Mother’s Day with her adoring parents.

For the occasion, the “Jealous” singer shared the first photo of his child on May 8, showing Priyanka cradling Malti against her chest, as Nick gazed lovingly at his first-born.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” he captioned the Twitter snapshot.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months. What becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the former Kingdom star continued, adding, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass.”

Nick wrapped up his post with a shout-out to Malti, writing, “Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The couple began dating in May 2018, after being spotted together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game over Memorial Day weekend. The lovebirds fell hard for each other and got engaged two months later. Their whirlwind romance resulted in a lavish three-day wedding ceremony in Priyanka’s native India starting on December 1, 2018.