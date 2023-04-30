Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and Big Little Lies alum Nicole Kidman had a whirlwind romance in the early 1990s after meeting on the set of their film, Days of Thunder. The pair tied the knot on Christmas Eve 1990 and, while their relationship didn’t last, the couple welcomed two children together before their February 2001 split. Keep reading for details on their children, Connor and Isabella Cruise.

Are Connor and Isabella Cruise Adopted?

Tom and Nicole expanded their family when they adopted daughter Isabella shortly after her birth in October 1992. Three years later they added their son, Connor, to the family when they adopted him in January 1995.

While the former couple never had biological children, the Being the Ricardos star later revealed that she had suffered two pregnancy losses throughout their marriage.

“I had a miscarriage at the end of my marriage, but I had an ectopic pregnancy at the beginning of my marriage,” she told Marie Claire in November 2007. “It was incredibly traumatic for me. Sometimes you share your grief. … What will be will be. It’s in God’s hands.”

Are Connor and Isabella Estranged From Their Parents?

Both Connor and Bella tend to stay out of the public eye, only making rare appearances at events and on social media. However, it has been widely reported that their relationship with their mother has been strained due to their involvement in the Church of Scientology.

“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions,” Nicole told WHO magazine in November 2018 of her relationship with her adult children. “They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

She went on to say that she is “very private” about her relationships with her adult children in order to “protect all those relationships.”

“I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Nicole added.

Do Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Have Other Children?

Following their divorce, Tom went on to marry Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes. The couple – who tied the knot on November 18, 2006 – welcomed daughter Suri Cruise in April of that year.

For her part, the Hawaii native married country singer Keith Urban in June 2006 after meeting at a Los Angeles event honoring Australians the previous year. Nicole gave birth to daughter Sunday Rose in 2008, and daughter Faith Margaret followed via surrogate in 2010.