Hey, queen! Actress Minka Kelly has a busy schedule with her rigorous career but always finds time to hit the gym. The Los Angeles native often posts her intense workouts online, which would get fans tired from just looking at them – but when she shares her fabulous results in striking bikinis, we’re sure to take notes!

From boxing to acro yoga and beyond, Minka makes it a priority to live an active lifestyle. Not to mention, the Hollywood star really upped her fitness game in 2017 when she was cast for the role as Dawn “Dove” Granger in the series Titans. After it was announced she was a part of the cast, she quickly shared with her fans how she was preparing for the role.

In a series of videos, Mika showed off her strength while doing pull ups and heavily weighted booty exercises via Instagram.

“Getting ready for my wings. I’ve never been able to do this. I can, as of recently, do 2 sets of 3 now. Oww #Titans #DCComics #Dove,” she captioned the October 2017 post.

Unsurprisingly, fans were shocked to see the Parenthood star’s impressive muscle gains and shared how impressed they were in the comments section.

“Damn lady, those are some killer back muscles, respect,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Yooo what a Power woman [sic].”

In addition to being physically active, Minka lives by a strict diet and likes to fuel her body with fulfilling and healthy foods. The biggest no-go in her diet is pairing protein with starches.

“It’s so hard on your digestion, and your body works overtime, which is why I’m so tired after a huge Thanksgiving dinner,” she told Delish in July 2017.

Although she practices clean eating, the ​Roommate starlet doesn’t deprive herself of a sweet snack and has learned how to incorporate “unhealthy” foods into the lineup.

“I don’t want to diet for the rest of my life. If you don’t let yourself have the things you want, especially when it comes to something as simple as food, you’ll fill and end up being less healthful,” she told Self Magazine in 2011. “[I eat] egg whites and oatmeal for breakfast, a salad with protein for lunch, and fish and veggies at night. But once in awhile, I have that cheeseburger and fries! I don’t feel like dinner’s done unless I have a sweet I’d rather go for a small slice of real chocolate cake than a bunch of sugar-free cookies. It’s all moderation.”

