Camera-ready. Outer Banks star Chase Stokes quickly entered the spotlight after the show’s premiere in April 2020. Three years later, the hit Netflix series returned for its third season and fans questioned if Chase got plastic surgery after seeing him back on the small screen.

The Maryland native hasn’t publicly responded to plastic surgery speculation, but he has shared his skincare secrets to keep his skin glowy and fresh.

“I had a really long battle with acne as a kid, and it was something that led to a lot of deep-rooted insecurities, as anyone in high school would attest to,” he told New Beauty in February 2023. “And so I came onto the SkinCeuticals train, and I use their moisturizer as well as their face wash. When it comes to an exfoliant, I use Jack Black’s, which has a fresh feeling to it; it almost feels like your face is tingling.”

After being cast for Outer Banks, Chase spends most of his time filming in the South Carolina, Bahamas and Barbados sun. So, incorporating SPF into his daily skincare routine is crucial.

“I try to take as good of care of my skin as I can knowing that six months out of the year I’m going to be blasted by the sun. But I used to not. I would use Ivory bar soap and just dry my skin out to try and get rid of the acne,” the actor admitted to the publication. “Now that we are over that hurdle and phase in life, it feels good to have some fun products that actually work and that I can use consistently.”

Although Chase takes care of his body on the outside, he also makes sure he’s healthy on the inside. As OBX fans know, the Hollywood star is shirtless in half of his scenes – which means he has to practice a strict and healthy diet to maintain his washboard abs.

Chase partnered with Sweet Earth during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in July 2020, as he was trying to get back on his healthy habits track. The Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets actor admitted he “ate whatever” for a few months while production was halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I’m definitely a lot more strict when I’m working because of the physicality of the show, so [my diet is] definitely a lot more monitored [during filming],” he told In the Know at the time.

“Right now I’m doing so many projects, so it’s just about having something that tastes great, is good for your body and being a product and company that I really believe in.”

