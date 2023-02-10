What can’t she do?! Ashley Graham may have gotten her start as a model, but nowadays, she’s gained a massive following as a body-positivity activist, podcaster and so much more.

After Ashley began modeling at 13 years old the Nebraska native made her big break when she graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in 2016, becoming the publication’s first “curvy” cover model.

“I knew that it was a possibility because while you’re on set, they’re telling you every shot could be the cover. You just don’t know. So, I took every shot very seriously, and I thought it would be really groundbreaking if Sports Illustrated put a girl who’s a size 14-16 on the cover — someone who’s considered plus-size,” she told TIME in February 2016. “Then I thought, ‘Maybe it’s just too progressive. Maybe they’ll wait another year. Who knows. When I saw it, I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is real life.’”

Although Ashley was labeled as a plus-size model throughout her career, she never labeled herself as such. One year before her big break, the cover girl hosted a Ted Talk on body acceptance. During her speech, she said, “I don’t see it as ‘plus-size,’ I see it as ‘my-size,’” because she sees the term as a good thing.

“I think there’s a huge division between straight-size models and plus-size models,” Ashley told TIME. “Not between the models themselves, but with the designers, the magazines and things like that, because they see it as two different entities. If you book a plus-size model, she’s like your ‘other.’ We’re just always looked at as tokens.”

Ashley welcomed her first child, son Isaac, in January 2020 with husband Justin Ervin. During her pregnancy, the content creator loved her body through all of its changes and shared those moments with her fans. The same thing happened when she announced her second pregnancy in September 2021 with twins Malachi and Roman, who were born on January 7, 2022.

Ashley may use her social media platforms as her highlight reel, but she also shared the “not so pretty” moments that life brings her. Like breastfeeding two babies at once, for example.

In February 2022, Ashley posted a photo via Instagram of her breastfeeding one of the twins while burping the other in both hands, while reflecting on motherhood with three young kids.

“My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it,” she wrote.

Now, the hot momma is a global brand ambassador for the intimate wear line Knix, where she models in the brand’s stunning pieces.

