Leaving the Outer Banks and headed to Hollywood! Madelyn Cline has been slaying every red carpet that she’s walked since making her Netflix debut in April 2020.

The actress became a household name after playing Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks. The series became a phenomenon amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, she’s been appearing at star-studded events wearing some pretty gorgeous gowns, and showing off her assets in the process. With plunging necklines and backless looks, it’s safe to say that Madelyn has some of the best braless moments, ever.

“In the past two seasons, there’s not a lot from Sarah’s wardrobe that I would wear personally,” Madelyn told ELLE in March 2022. “So, it is interesting. I do think Sarah’s style is so specific. Sarah’s style gives me a bit more insight into her.”

The character is known for running around the beach in crop tops and denim shorts, but Madelyn is more into loose-fitting casual clothes. Despite rumors that Madelyn wouldn’t be returning to the show, she’s ready to step back into Sarah’s shoes for Outer Banks season 3.

“Look, I love this job so much, and I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me,” she told the publication. “I love my cast; I love this crew. And I love shooting the show. There’s absolutely nothing that could change my mind about that. I know rumors happen. But I saw that [people thought I didn’t want to come back], and I just really genuinely wanted to address it. Because it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Other than continuing her role on Outer Banks, the actress has shot the movie Knives Out 2 and even collaborated with various brands. But that being said, the actress still struggles with her newfound notoriety.

“Everybody has an opinion about everything … and that’s totally fine,” she shared on the “Ready, Set Spill!” podcast in March 2022. “Everybody is totally entitled to their opinions, but sometimes it is hard because it feels like, you know, you can’t … I care so much about what everybody thinks. So sometimes I have to take a step back and remove myself.”

She added, “It’s been an ongoing struggle for me, juggling social media, because of that.”

Whether she’s on social media or not, we’re still here to gush over her epic red carpet looks. Scroll through the gallery to see Madelyn’s best braless fashion moments.