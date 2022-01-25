Hang on … is Madelyn Cline leaving Outer Banks?!

Rumors about the actress departing from the hit Netflix series after season 3 started taking over the internet. Thankfully, Madelyn, 24, who plays Sarah Cameron on the show, chose to address the speculation directly.

“Hi, so I’m getting asked if S3 is my final season of OBX,” the Goose Creek, South Carolina, native wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, January 24. “I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me.”

“I love my job and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it,” Madelyn assured. “Not everything you read on the internet is true.”

Although Madelyn’s character, Sarah, is integral to the plot of Outer Banks, some fans feared she was leaving the cast as a result of her split from costar and onscreen love interest, Chase Stokes.

“Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source revealed to People in November 2021. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

Since calling it quits, it appears as though the former flames, who went public with their relationship in June 2020, are still on good terms. “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” Chase, 29, told Us Weekly a month after their breakup. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

While together, Chase, who plays John B., and Madelyn, agreed not to let their real-life romance affect their work on Outer Banks. “We laid the groundwork first and foremost,” the Knives Out star explained during an August 2021 appearance on The Talk.

“And I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you, too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day,'” Madelyn recalled. “So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”