Outer Banks actors Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes’ relationship timeline from Netflix costars to boyfriend and girlfriend is too cute.

Chase stars as John B in the hit series, which has two seasons under its belt, while Madelyn portrays Sarah Cameron. The pair have serious chemistry on-and-off screen, and the Boy Erased actress told Life & Style in 2020 she and her beau first met “a week and a half or two weeks” before they started filming.

At the time, Chase also cleared up rumors that they were introduced as extras on a different series. “I’ve heard a couple of speculations out there that we met on Stranger Things,” the Maryland native said. “We actually never met. She did season 2 — I did season 1, and I was there for, you know, a millisecond. So if you blink, you’ll miss me. She definitely had the bigger part out of the two of us.”

Chase and Madelyn are enjoying a hot romance IRL, but the Knives Out 2 actress opened up about establishing some ground rules with her man to stay professional on set.

“We laid the groundwork first and foremost,” Madelyn explained during an appearance on The Talk in August 2021. “And I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day.’ So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

That being said, Madelyn admitted she was “nervous” to return to set amid her relationship with Chase because she considers her work to be “incredibly sacred.”

“It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal troubles to my workspace,” explained the South Carolina native. “I’m kind of notorious for even turning my phone off and not answering it for hours, or just like leaving it in my trailer, because I like to focus on what’s in front of me. I’m very much of a one-track mind kind of person.”

Luckily, the pair see eye-to-eye when it comes to work. Chase told Life & Style he and Madelyn are “both absolutely obsessed with our job.”

“To go to work with your partner and to go work on a project that you kind of have always dreamed of doing … is super exciting,” he gushed.

Keep scrolling to see Chase and Madelyn’s relationship timeline!