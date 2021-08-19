Courtesy of Chase Stokes/Instagram

Freudian slip? If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Outer Banks then you already know Chase Stokes, who plays John B Routledge, and Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, are dating in real life in addition to being onscreen lovers.

As a result, fans are convinced that Chase, 28, accidentally called Madelyn, 23, “Mads” during an emotional scene in season 2 of the hit Netflix series. *Warning: spoilers ahead.* “Did anyone else notice that Chase Stokes said ‘Mads’ during Sarah’s death scene?” one user wrote via TikTok.

The scene they’re referencing takes place in episode 3, “Prayers,” after Sarah is shot by her brother, Rafe Cameron, played by Drew Starkey. In an attempt to save Sarah’s life, John B rushes her to a nearby doctor in the Bahamas. Although she ends up surviving, there are a few heartbreaking moments when John B thinks she’s dead and begins to cry over her body. There is no audio of Chase saying “Mads.” However, if you look closely, it does appear as though he mouths the name.

While filming Outer Banks season 2 in December 2020, Chase took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes insight. “Today was officially the hardest day on this show. Revisit this tweet when it comes out and you can tell me if you know then what I was talking about. Going to hibernate. [Bye],” he tweeted at the time.

“What do you guys think it was?” Chase followed up in July after season 2 hit Netflix before eventually indulging fans with an answer. “So, the answer to the scene was in the water with the [alligators],” the Maryland native wrote, referring to episode 8, “The Cross.”

“It was literally 22 degrees; the water was below 60 (Fahrenheit) and it took almost the entire day to shoot. BUT we shot the [death] scene and that … that was also a tie,” Chase admitted. “So, it ended up being both, honestly. Fun stuff!!”

Since going public with their relationship in June 2020, Chase and Madelyn do their best to keep it professional on set. “We laid the groundwork first and foremost,” Madelyn explained earlier this month on The Talk.

“And I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you, too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day,'” the Knives Out 2 actress recalled. “So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”