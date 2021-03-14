A match made in heaven! Trevor Noah and girlfriend Minka Kelly quietly began dating in September 2020 — and the A-list pair is still going strong! To learn more about their relationship, as well as the Friday Night Lights actress, keep reading.

How did Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah meet?

Minka had a “huge crush” on Trevor “for years” ahead of their romance, a source previously told Life & Style.

The model and the Daily Show host met through “mutual friends” after they told Trevor about “Minka’s interest” and he “reached out,” the insider added. “They’re definitely serious and into each other.”

On September 9, Trevor and Minka were spotted together in New York City. Since then, they’ve kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

Do Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah live together?

According to People, the lovebirds are officially shacking up in a $27.5 million Los Angeles mansion.

“They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship,” a source told the publication in January 2021. “They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple.”

Who did Minka Kelly date before Trevor Noah?

Over the years, the Roommate alum has been romantically linked to Clueless actor Donald Faison, Captain America’s Chris Evans, singer-songwriter John Mayer and Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams.

Additionally, Minka dated retired MLB star Derek Jeter from 2008 to 2011. “She’s dated a lot of guys, but has never found Mr. Right,” an additional source revealed to Life & Style.

For Trevor’s part, he was in a serious relationship with South African model Jordyn Taylor for four years before ultimately calling it quits in 2019. According to the insider, their breakup “had nothing to do” with Minka. “They just grew apart.”

Ultimately, there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings between Trevor and Jordyn. “Half the things in my inbox are about Trev. Of course I love him. How could you not love him?” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in January 2019. “I love him so much, but you guys should know we broke up, like, last summer.”