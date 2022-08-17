It’s what a man gotta do! Joe Jonas has been a Hollywood heartthrob ever since the Jonas Brothers went big in 2007, after the music video of their iconic hit “Year 3000” was released. Now, the musician is a happily married man and dad-dy, yet he’s still as handsome as he was in his Y2K era. The “Sucker” singer may have been graced with some stunning genes, but a common cosmetic procedure has been a helping hand with his good looks?

The middle JoBro revealed he received injections after new lines formed on his face, leading him to partner with Xeomin, a prescription-based medicine injected into one’s muscles to prevent wrinkles, in August 2022. The aesthetic treatment helped him gain a newfound boost in confidence as he newly entered his 30s.

“[Xeomin] gave me that confidence that I think we all want to feel as we get older,” the two-time Grammy award nominee told Allure in August 2022. “There’s this kind of stigma around guys talking about skincare and how we feel and, and the products we use. I felt like it was a good fit.”

Joe is undoubtedly more than satisfied with his enhanced looks and encourages others to drop the negative stigma around cosmetic procedures, like Botox. It seems like the dad life added a few more happy smile lines after he welcomed daughter Willa Jonas, whom he shares with wife Sophie Turner, in 2020. Although his changing looks weren’t noticeable to the rest of us, the Camp Rock actor felt like he needed a little upkeep.

“Yes, it is getting more mainstream and there’s less negative connotation that comes with these types of procedures and skin-care routines. I find it to be something that I’m glad that we’re able to discuss openly without it feeling like it’s a big secret for people,” he continued.

“And of course, to each their own. There are people that obviously don’t want to talk about it, but I think it’s nice to start to shy away from being shy about it, [and to find] the confidence in yourself to say, ‘I did this.’”

However, injectables aren’t the only thing keeping Joe looking youthful and fresh throughout his busy life between work, family and posting endless TikTok content with his Game of Thrones star wife. According to the man himself, a mid-day shower and face wash goes a long way in attempts to maintain that star-studded glow.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Joe Jonas before and after cosmetic procedures!