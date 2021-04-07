Women supporting women! Sophie Turner weighed in on Taylor Swift‘s song “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which was seemingly written about the Game of Thrones star’s husband, Joe Jonas. The “Lover” artist penned the single in 2008, the same year she dated the Disney Channel alum for three months.

Taylor, 31, released the track “from the vault” on Wednesday, April 7, ahead of dropping Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, April 9. The album is a re-recording of the pop star’s 2008 Fearless album with some unreleased extras, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” being one of them.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

“It’s not NOT a bop,” Sophie, 25, captioned her Instagram Story after hearing the song, as well as tagging Taylor. “Forever bending the knee for the [Queen] of the North,” the Grammy Award-winner replied in her own IG Story, referring to Sophie’s GoT character, Sansa Stark.

Prior to the pair’s supportive exchange, Taylor shared a funny message with fans about the progression of her music … sort of, anyway. “Me in 2020: Life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up,” she tweeted. “My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR. PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.’”

Given the song’s lyrics, it didn’t take Taylor’s fans — a.k.a. Swifties — long to put the pieces together. “Hello Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’/ How’s your heart after breaking mine?/ Mr. ‘Always at the right place at the right time,’ baby/ Hello Mr. ‘Casually cruel’/ Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you’/ I’ve been Miss ‘Misery’ since your goodbye/ And you’re Mr. ‘Perfectly fine.'”

Despite only dating for a short period of time, the former flames had a pretty harsh breakup. In fact, Joe, 31, called it quits with Taylor over the phone. “[Joe] is not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That’s ouch. Someday I’m gonna find someone really, really great who’s right for me,” she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “When I find that person that is right for me … he’ll be wonderful. And when I find that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Over a decade later, Taylor admitted she regretted putting Joe “on blast,” during a May 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”