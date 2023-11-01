Sophie Turner looks like she’s already moving on from Joe Jonas, as she was photographed kissing Peregrine “Perry” Pearson on October 28. The British aristocrat comes from a family of wealth and was previously dating someone connected to the royal family. Fans are curious to know more about the lucky guy who seems to be embarking on a romance with the Game of Thrones star.

Who Is Peregrine Pearson?

Peregrine comes from an aristocratic family. He is the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson, who owns a 16,500 acre estate in West Sussex, as well as a large portion of the Pearson media empire. Perry is set to inherit this from his father.

His mother is Marina Cowdray. Michael and Marina separated in August 2023. In addition to Perry, they have four more children together: Eliza, Emily, Catrina and Montague.

Perry lives in West London. He has a private Instagram page with the handle @peewee_p. It’s unclear how Sophie and Perry know each other, but she is notably one of his followers on the social media site.

What Is Peregrine Pearson’s Job?

Although Perry comes from a wealthy family, he also works for his own money. The eligible bachelor works in property development, according to his LinkedIn. He has been the director at Weetman Developments since 2019 and was previously employed by his father’s Cowdray Estate.

What Is Peregrine Pearson’s Net Worth?

Peregrine’s solo net worth is not known, but his family comes from money. The Pearson family’s net worth is estimated to be more than $270 million. Sophie is estimated to be worth $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Has Peregrine Pearson Dated?

When Peregrine was photographed kissing Sophie, he was also fresh out of a relationship. Perry previously dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. Notably, Princess Maria-Olympia is the goddaughter of King Charles III, who is her grandfather’s second cousin.

Perry and the princess reportedly split in September 2023. They had first been linked in 2020.

In addition to being royalty, Maria-Olympia also works as a fashion model. She has appeared in various fashion magazines, walked in a fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana and worked with well known brands like Michael Kors.

In 2016, Princess Maria-Olympia was briefly linked to Prince Harry, but the romance rumors were denied by the British Royal family.

Are Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner Dating?

The status of Sophie and Perry’s relationship is unclear. However, in addition to being seen kissing, the two also attended the Rugby World Cup final together on October 28.

Of the pair’s lip lock at a train station, a source told The Sun, “They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways.”

Sophie’s estranged husband, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce in September 2023. They have two daughters, Willa and Delphine.