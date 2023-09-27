Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas kept their youngest daughter’s name out of the headlines after her birth in July 2022, but due to their heated custody battle, her moniker has been revealed. The estranged couple named their youngest daughter Delphine, according to multiple reports citing court documents obtained from Miami-Dade County.

Joe shocked fans when he filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress in September, as the couple were seemingly happy sharing their two daughters and working side-by-side. Just weeks before her filed, Sophie was seen supporting Joe in the audience while he and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, kicked off the Jonas Brothers’ world tour at Yankee Stadium.

Things quickly took a turn, however, and Joe said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” just a few weeks later, shocking fans and reportedly blind-sighting Sophie with the filing.

Joe and Sophie welcomed baby Delphine two years after the birth of their first daughter, Willa. For both pregnancies, the now-estranged couple didn’t make formal announcements, instead keeping their news close to their chests. A rep at the time of Delphine’s birth did confirm her arrival, but Joe and Sophie kept her name out of the headlines until their custody battle forced their children into the spotlight.

Both Joe and Sophie remained private about being parents, and it was not until their custody battle heated up that shocked fans got a glimpse into their daughters’ lives. Having spent much time in Sophie’s native England, the family were planning on making the United Kingdom their home until Joe and Sophie’s marriage hit a wall.

Filing a lawsuit against her estranged husband for the return of their daughters to England, Sophie claimed in a November 20 filing that Joe “wrongfully retained” the girls and was”refusing” to give her their passports to allow them to travel internationally.

“On September 19, 2023, the Father’s Florida attorney confirmed that the Father will not return the passports to the Mother and will not consent for the children to return home to England,” the documents read, before Joe’s rep responded with choice words.

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” his statement read. “After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie,” Joe’s rep continued. “They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

The divorcing couple have since temporarily agreed to keep their daughters in New York. However, if the order is violated, the court has the right to “take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child’s further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition.”