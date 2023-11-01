Sophie Turner looked hot and heavy with a new man on Saturday, October 28 amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. The actress was photographed kissing Peregrine Pearson, an aristocrat who is heir to an estimated $272 million fortune, on Saturday, October 28.

The pair locked lips outside a train station in France and reunited later that evening for the Rugby World Cup. Sophie, 27, unveiled the World Cup trophy at the event.

An eyewitness who saw Sophie and Peregrine, 29, kissing told The Sun that the two were “chatting and laughing a lot” during the “few minutes” that they were outside. “He took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss,” the onlooker added. “After the kiss they parted ways.”

Both Sophie and Peregrine are newly single. The property developer had been dating Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, but it was reported that they split in September. Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe, 34, separated in August, and he filed for divorce on September 5.

Sophie and Joe started dating in 2016. They eloped in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019. Less than two months later, they had an official wedding with family and friends in France. The exes have two daughters, Willa and Delphine, who were born in July 2020 and July 2022, respectively.

Following the divorce filing, Sophie and Joe were at odds about custody of the children. The Game of Thrones star filed legal paperwork on September 20 claiming that Joe “wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained” the kids. Sophie asserted that she and Joe had previously agreed that their daughters would be raised in her native England but alleged that he would not consent for them to return there after he filed for divorce.

The next day, Joe fired back via a statement from his lawyer. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.,” he said. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

They were able to reach a temporary custody agreement in early October. Per the agreement, Joe and Sophie will switch off having the girls for 13 days at a time. This pattern is set to last until January 7, 2024.