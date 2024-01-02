Sophie Turner relied heavily on her girlfriends following her split from Joe Jonas in September. The actress reminisced about her year by sharing a series of photos with her gal pals on Tuesday, January 2, including a never-before-seen image with Taylor Swift.

“2023 was the year of the girlies,” Sophie, 27, captioned her Instagram post. “2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent.” The post featured a group shot from the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game in October, which the Game of Thrones alum attended with Taylor, 34, Sabrina Carpenter and more friends.

Sophie has been seen spending quite a bit of time in New York City with Taylor amid her estrangement from Joe, 34. The pop star, who previously dated Joe in 2008, even loaned Sophie one of her investment properties in the Big Apple to temporarily stay in with her daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 17 months, in 2023.

After Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September, the two were briefly embroiled in a custody battle. They agreed to keep their daughters in New York City amid the proceedings, which was when Sophie was staying at Taylor’s place.

By October, the estranged couple came to a temporary arrangement that outlined specific timelines for when and where the girls would be able to spend time with each parent. Willa and Delphine traveled to the United Kingdom in mid-December to spend the holidays with Sophie and are due to remain in her care until January 7. The temporary agreement did not specify custody arrangements past this date. However, the stars were supposed to “jointly submit a status report letter” to the court regarding the status of their mediation by December 23.

Amid Sophie’s hangouts with her closest girlfriends after her separation, she seemed to have some fun enjoying the single life. On October 28, she was photographed kissing Peregrine “Perry” Pearson outside a train station in France. They also attended the Rugby World Cup together that evening.

In December, photos also showed Sophie kissing Tabitha Doherty as they enjoyed a meal together in Notting Hill, London. She had previously opened up about her sexuality, admitting, “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender. I’ve met enough guys to know – I’ve met enough girls to know.”

Sophie and Joe were together for seven years before their split. They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They eloped in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, and had their official wedding ceremony in France the following month. Willa and Delphine were born in July 2020 and July 2022, respectively.