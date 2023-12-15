Sophie Turner turned heads in December 2023 when she was spotted sharing a full-on goodbye kiss with close friend Tabitha Doherty. The smooch got many fans talking about the Game of Thrones star’s love life, especially since she was also spotted kissing Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. Is Sophie starting another playful romance amid her divorce from Joe Jonas?

Does Sophie Turner Have a Girlfriend?

On December 14, 2023, Sophie was seen hanging out with Tabitha, who works for a PR firm, in London’s Notting Hill. The actress enjoyed a cigarette as she and Tabitha sat outside a coffee shop. As seen in paparazzi photos of the outing, at one point Tabitha placed her hand on Sophie’s leg and fed her a sip of a drink.

Before Sophie and Tabitha parted ways, they both leaned in for a big kiss on the lips. However, it’s unclear whether the two are dating. They have reportedly been friends for a while and have been spotted together in the past.

In 2019, Sophie opened up to Rolling Stone about finding romance with both men and women.

“Everyone experiments,” she said at the time. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know.”

Raw Image/Mega

Is Sophie Turner Dating Peregrine Pearson?

Sophie’s day out with Tabitha comes amid her romance with British aristocrat Peregrine. The Dark Phoenix star was first spotted with her new love interest on October 28, as the two locked lips during an outing in France.

Raw Image/Mega

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” an eyewitness told The Sun after photos of their smooch went viral. “They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot.”

The two were spotted again on December 8 during a walk in London, where they packed on more PDA.

A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in November that Sophie previously had “a lot of friends among the British aristocracy,” but temporarily “stepped away” from the group during her marriage to Joe. However, now that she and Joe have split, Perry has been “reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it.”

As for their romance, the insider said Sophie was “quite taken with Perry already.” However, they added that “it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”