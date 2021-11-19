Mama knows best! Camila Cabello and her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao, drank wine together one day after the “Crying in the Club” artist publicly announced her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

‘Big fat dump,’ the “Havana” singer, 24, captioned her Instagram photo carousel on Friday, November 19, which included two selfies, a photo with colorful leaves, a snap of Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and a selfie with her mother.

The two ladies posed for the camera with funny faces and clinked each other’s glasses filled with red wine. They appeared to be outdoors under an outdoor heater.

The mother-daughter moment comes after Camila and Shawn, 23, released a joint statement via Instagram Stories about their split.



“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former couple wrote on Wednesday, November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Courtesy of Camila Cabello/Instagram

The two sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2019 after releasing their hit single “Señorita” and its steamy, romantic music video.

Throughout 2020, the “Mercy” artist and the “Don’t Go Yet” singer showed their at-home moments together on their Instagram accounts. They also adopted a dog together named Tarzan.

“Crazy getting into bed and seeing this on TV!!!!!” Camila captioned an Instagram video in November 2020 of her former boyfriend’s Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder. “Das my best friend das my best friend!!!!!!! I love you @shawnmendes so proud of you and how vulnerable and beautiful and open and honest you are in this documentary and in every moment! You inspire me to do the same. Thank you for your magic. felicidades mi amor!”

One year later, Shawn showed how “proud” he was of his “love” at her Cinderella movie premiere in Miami. “I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up every day and be truly professional, kind and authentic,” the “Nothing Holding Me Back” artist captioned an Instagram post of the duo kissing on September 2. “I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message.”

The couple attended other events together just months prior to splitting up, such as the 2021 Met Gala, and they performed together at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 25.

However, they had been breaking apart for some time behind closed doors.

“They’ve been better friends than romantic partners for a while,” a source told Life & Style on Thursday, November 18. “It was time to move on, they both knew it. Their statement is true, they really will stay close as time goes on.”