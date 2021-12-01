Needing stitches? Shawn Mendes teased a new song release just two weeks after his breakup from Camila Cabello.

“’It’ll be OK,’ tomorrow 12/1 7p.m. EST,” Shawn, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 30. The post featured a snippet from a new song, spelling out its title “It’ll Be OK” across a black backdrop. The “Mercy” artist’s vocals can be heard singing one verse: “Are we gonna make it/ Is this gonna hurt?”

The new track comes on the heels of the “Señorita” singers’ sudden split.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former couple wrote on November 17 in a joint statement that was posted to Camila’s Instagram Stories. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

After confirming their relationship status in July 2019, the musical duo received heavy attention for their steamy performances of “Señorita” at the MTV Video Music Awards in August and again at the American Music Awards in November of that year. The couple then quarantined together in Camila’s Miami home when coronavirus pandemic lockdowns started in 2020.

Although the breakup was a surprise for fans, Camila, 24, and Shawn were “drifting apart” for a while but stayed together because of the time spent quarantining together, a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 23.

“The lockdown actually helped them hang on much longer than they would have,” the insider added. “The breakup has been brewing for at least a year … It wasn’t anything specific, like another person involved. They basically just grew apart in the romance department.”

Although they were apparently hanging on to their relationship in 2020, the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” artists still shared their relationship with fans on social media throughout 2021. In September, Shawn didn’t hesitate to show his affection for the “Crying in the Club” singer upon attending her Cinderella movie premiere in Miami.

“Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you,” the “Stitches” singer captioned an Instagram post on September 2 of him sharing a kiss with his then-girlfriend. “I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up every day and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much … te amo my vida.”

Not even two weeks later, Shawn and Camila attended the Met Gala together. “Met gala with mi reina,” he captioned another Instagram post on September 14, showing off his black leather jacket and sleek bare-chested look next to Camila wearing her purple sequined two-piece ensemble.