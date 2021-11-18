No crying in the club! After her split from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello started writing a few breakup songs, an insider tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Camila already has a couple [breakup songs] written,” the source says. “She definitely channeled her emotions into her writing.”

Camila, 24, and Shawn, 23, shocked Shawmila fans when they announced their breakup after more than two years of dating.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The musical duo first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2019 after they released their steamy music video for their single “Señorita.” The two subsequently performed their romantic duet at awards shows, such as the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Later, the “Mercy” artist and the “Havana” singer gradually shared their relationship with fans throughout 2020, posting at-home snaps together during the pandemic lockdown. “Heheheheheh,” the “Don’t Go Yet” artist captioned a sweet Instagram photo in October 2020 of the two in a warm embrace.

One year later, the couple attended events together, such as Camila’s Cinderella movie Miami premiere in September. “Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you,” the “Treat You Better” crooner wrote in an Instagram post on September 2. “I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up every day and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message.”

Just two weeks before their split, the duo were spotted at a Miami beach in the first week of November, kissing and enjoying some time by the sea.

MEGA

However, the Cinderella actress’ and the “Stitches” singer’s breakup was coming for quite a while, another source told Life & Style.

“They’ve been better friends than romantic partners for a while,” the insider claimed. “It was time to move on, they both knew it. Their statement is true, they really will stay close as time goes on.”

Although the pair had been “gearing up” for their eventual breakup, they have “no real hard feelings” for one another, even thought there was “heartbreak on both sides,” the source added. Apparently, Shawn and Camila have “gone through that already” prior to their breakup announcement.

Camila already has a few past breakup-inspired songs under her belt, including “Consequences,” “I Have Questions” and “Crying in the Club.”

Although she hasn’t confirmed a direct inspiration behind those songs, the former Fifth Harmony member had a one-year relationship with dating coach Matthew Hussey before her romance with Shawn.

Matthew, 32, and Camila had appeared at the red carpet together for the first time in February 2019, just four months before she and Shawn released the “Señorita” video.