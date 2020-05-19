Back and forth. Outer Banks star Chase Stokes issued a lengthy apology on Monday, May 18, after some insensitive tweets resurfaced. However, the actor quickly deleted the written message and deactivated his account — and then claimed he had been hacked.

“Yes. I will address this. I was not hiding. I consulted in one of my closest friends just as anybody else would,” Chase wrote in an apology on Twitter. “I have posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture isn’t even of me or anybody I know.”

Posts began surfacing online where the 27-year-old used language like “r——d” and referred to “Bieber” — most likely singer Justin Bieber — as a “f-g.”



The Maryland native noted how “incredibly sorry” he was over the situation, and added that he is “flawed.” All in all, he hoped fans could look past his careless words.

“I hope you guys see what I am currently doing, and how I am continuing to do the right thing by being respectful in today’s climate,” he continued. “This does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself. I will continue to work towards using my platform in the same capacity I have been and doing/bringing light into the world.”

Shortly after sharing the heartfelt words, Chase’s tweet was deleted — followed by his account getting deactivated. “Yo, just getting back into Twitter. My password was changed, figuring things out. I’m really sorry that this is all happening at once,” he explained once his account was back up and running. “Somebody obviously got access to my account,” he claimed in a second tweet.

Chase is best known for his role as John B. on the Netflix show. He and costar Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah, are currently sparking romance rumors off-camera, but their chemistry on the show is next level. Surprisingly, Chase almost didn’t even make it to the cast.

“The first time I got the audition it was the most bland email I’ve ever got. It was four friends on a treasure hunt, Netflix and the character’s name was John B.,” the actor admitted on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “So I was like, ‘This is f—king Goonies. It’s a Goonies reboot.’ I said no.” However, after reading the script, he quickly realized he “messed up.”

Chase originally auditioned for the role of Topper, Sarah’s crazy ex-boyfriend, but went on to become John B.

The drama never sleeps in the Outer Banks.