Yee-HAWT. Kelsea Ballerini is one of the top new-age musicians in country music and has made quite a name for herself from her charting hit singles to her online presence. More notably, the “Half of my Hometown” artist has pushed barriers when it comes to fashion, from her “non-traditional” country style to ever-so-sleek braless outfits.

The Tennessee native released her debut album, The First Time, in 2015 and got her name into the music scene. But it wasn’t until she released her sophomore album, Unapologetically, two years later, that she gained the recognition she deserved. Kelsea was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammys and has been a red carpet stunner ever since.

Stars who show up to the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards showcase a wide array of shimmer, tassels and cowboy boots … but a futuristic sexy barbie look is quite uncommon. However, that didn’t stop the “Peter Pan” singer from rocking that look in 2021, when she hosted the award show alongside country superstar Kane Brown.

Kelsea rocked a hot pink LaQuan Smith leather top with matching pants and braided her front hair pieces — giving major Y2K vibes. The ACM award-winner undoubtedly took her hosting duties seriously as she stunned in the braless outfit.

“It felt very 90s, and I always feel strong and sexy changing it up from a typical dress and going for a pants moment—especially when it’s hot pink,” she told Vogue in June 2021. “[Nashville] is definitely a hub of western wear and Southern-inspired trends and tends to be more conservative,” she explains. “I’ve always been influenced by women like Shania Twain that have pushed boundaries not only sonically, but also through their style.”

Fellow celebrities raved over the outfit after she shared a snapshot on her Instagram account, even leading the official Barbie account to comment, “Obsessed,” with a heart eye emoji.

“LOOOVE this look!!” Brandi Cyrus commented, while the official CMT account wrote, “THIS. LOOK. IS. EVERYTHING.”

While she likes to play with her fun and flirty side, the blonde bombshell displays her classic and sexy side just as well. Kelsey went for a modern classic Hollywood look when she attended the 2022 ACM Awards with husband Morgan Evans.

The “Heartfirst” songstress wore a black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and open back, that flaunted her rocking body. She added a diamond-studded chocker and black gloves to complete the ensemble and, man, did she look good!

