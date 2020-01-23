Two legends! Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini are not only besties, but the musical artists — who became pals after they went on a karaoke outing together — sure know how to give one hell of a performance. The “Bad at Love” crooner, 25, and the country star, 26, sang a duet on Halsey’s hit song “Graveyard” during an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads. The blonde beauty and the New Jersey native shot the video at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville in October. Even though the weather wasn’t great, the ladies made the most out of it and couldn’t stop dancing in the rain — literally. Clearly, these two had the best time while on stage, and we can’t get enough!

CMT Crossroads premieres on CMT Wednesday, March 25, at 10 p.m. ET.