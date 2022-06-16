“I’ve worked out with my trainer, Erin Oprea, for five years. We’re on Zoom three days a week and do a lot of strength training intervals, where you alternate two exercises until you’ve burned that muscle group, then move on,” the “Miss Me More” singer told Shape magazine in March 2021.

“We cram it all into 45 minutes and call it a day. It’s been really good for me in understanding that exercise isn’t necessarily for the way I look; it’s also about the way I feel,” Kelsea continued, adding, “And I show a lot of grace to myself. There are days when I take lots of breaks between sets and it’s not the best workout in the world, and that’s OK. I don’t ever want working out to feel like a punishment.”

The CMA winner revealed that she’s an “80/20 person” when it comes to food and drink, doing what’s healthiest for her the majority of the time but not depriving herself completely of fast-food and alcohol.

“The other 20 percent of the time, I just enjoy my life. I run through the McDonald’s drive-through once a month, and it’s fine. Sometimes I’ll have a little too much wine, and that’s OK too,” Kelsea revealed. “I’ve spent so much of my life feeling guilty for things that I eat or having an unhealthy relationship with food or the gym or whatever. So, I just try to be nice to myself and do what’s good for me. And when I don’t, I start again the next day,” she added about her healthy balance approach to life.

Kelsea has shown that she likes to indulge every now and then in the bikini photos she’s shared online. She admitted to having a little too much to drink while celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Mexico, while holding a glass of rosé while having a relaxing stroll down the beach in another swimwear snapshot. That healthy living she does 80 percent of the time keeps her looking so fantastic!