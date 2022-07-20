Marking our calendars. Netflix is soon releasing a documentary highlighting country/pop superstar Shania Twain, which will dive deep into her legendary career. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer was the highlight of Coachella 2022 after headliner Harry Styles brought her out as a special guest during the festival’s first weekend.

“Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend. I am honored and thrilled to have joined @Harry_Styles onstage for his @coachella debut,” her April 2022 tweet read. “What a magical moment!! And I mean c’mon… WHAT A SHOW! I’m a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together – Thank you Harry.”

Keep scrolling to see learn more about her upcoming documentary!

When Will Shania Twain’s Documentary Be Released?

The documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ will be available for viewers to enjoy on Tuesday, July 26, on Netflix. Additionally, the Canadian native will also release the ‘Not Just a Girl’ highlight album on the same day, so fans can jam to her iconic songs. Those who like a physical copy of albums, however, will be able to obtain a copy on September 2, 2022.

Michael S Green/Shutterstock

What Is Shania Twain’s Documentary About?

The film will document the singer’s rising and successful career after she signed her first record deal with Mercury Nashville Records in the early 1990s.

“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary, you got to be brave,” she said during the opening line of the trailer.

The documentary won’t just focus on the glitz and glam, but also on really low points in her life. The affair of her ex-husband and former best friend will be discussed, as well as losing her voice from Lyme disease, in which Shania compared the health issue as being “similarly intense to losing [her] parents.”

At the end of the trailer, the musician says, “Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary, you’ve just got to go for it,” so you can say the film will highlight all of the risks she’s taken in her career to be the icon that she is today.

Who Will Be Featured in Shania Twain’s Documentary?

We’re blinded because there are so many stars! Musicians from various genres like Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo, Lionel Richie, Orville Peck and Taylor Swift will be featured in the film to rightfully brag about Shania’s career and how she impacted and changed the music industry.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” the “All Night Long” singer said. “She was that trailblazer.” “She was a strong female in country, which is hard — the women just don’t make it,” Diplo said.