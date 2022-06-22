Still her lover! Taylor Swift and fiancé Joe Alwyn proved their romance will never go out of style during a steamy makeout session in the Bahamas on Sunday, June 19. The pair were photographed passionately kissing in the turquoise waters in a rare display of PDA, as the couple go out of their way to keep their relationship private. The two are secretly engaged, multiple sources exclusively told Life & Style in February 2022.

In the snapshots, Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, were nearly up to their necks in the refreshing sea with their arms locked around each other’s shoulders. The two floated while smooching during their swim, as both were completely wet from their ocean frolic.

Upon heading back to shore, the pictures showed Taylor wearing a tiny black bikini, with her long legs and enviable toned figure on display while her wet blonde hair was pulled back in a bun.

The couple are believed to be staying at rocker Lenny Kravitz‘ Airstream trailer during their vacation, as it was visible among the palm trees just off shore in several of the photographs. The 58-year-old music icon has owned the property on the island of Eleuthera for years and uses it as a getaway to both relax and unwind in solitude, as well as write and record music.

Taylor and Joe are rarely photographed together, going out of their way to keep their romance out of the public eye. Even though they began dating in 2016, the couple have never walked a red carpet together or gone Instagram official.

But the twosome do make beautiful music together … literally. Joe cowrote two songs on Taylor’s 2020 album, Folklore, and three more on its follow up, Evermore, where he used the pseudonym William Bowery so as not to distract her fanbase. “We chose to do it so the people, first and foremost, would listen to the music first before dissecting the fact that we did it together,” Joe told Kelly Clarkson while appearing on her daytime talk show in May 2022.

When Folklore won Album of the Year at the March 2021 Grammy Awards, Taylor gave Joe a rare shout-out. She sweetly thanked him for his contributions, saying, “Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”