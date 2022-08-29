It’s over. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and husband Morgan Evans are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” the “Legends” singer, 28, shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, August 29.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end,” Kelsea continued. “It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

For his part, Morgan, 37, took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it’s not.”

Kelsea, who married Morgan in December 2017, filed for divorce on Friday, August 26, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

Shutterstock

Ahead of their split, the “I Hate Love Songs” musician opened up about going to couples therapy with her now-estranged husband.

“I swore I was never going to get married,” Kelsea told People in November 2021, mentioning her parents’ “super-messy and really drawn-out” divorce. “For so long, I just viewed their marriage as their divorce. As I got older, I was able to have conversations with them both about their marriage, pre-divorce and realized that there was beauty there, there was love there at some point. That helped me realize that I could find that.”

She continued, “We go to couples therapy all the time. We have really good couples friends that we vacation with, but we also can sit down with and have the hard conversations.”

The duo met and fell in love in 2016, getting engaged that same December. Then, one year later, Kelsea and Morgan officially walked down the aisle.

“Kelsea’s vows were, as you would expect, poetic, sweet — like, mindblowingly good. Our officiant was like, ‘Hey, Morgan, beat that!’” Morgan recalled to People following the romantic ceremony in December 2017. “I said mine, and I was going to finish with a few lines of the first song I wrote for her [‘Dance with Me’]. I got halfway through them, and she started to lose it, then I started to lose it — so I ended up having to cut it a little bit short!”

Prior to the split announcement, the pair would have been gearing up to celebrate their five-year anniversary this upcoming December.