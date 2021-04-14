Goals! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban never shy away from packing on the PDA during red carpet appearances. The husband and wife frequently hug, kiss and hold hands during public outings and have been one of Hollywood’s hottest couples since tying the knot in 2006. Although the country singer thought the Big Little Lies star was “out of [his] league” when they first met, they’ve spent over a decade cuddling and smooching all over the world.

Nicole and Keith met at the 2005 G’Day USA gala and had an instant spark. “I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me,” the Bombshell actress confessed during a 2017 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The nerves upon meeting were definitely mutual, despite Keith acknowledging that they “really clicked” while on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010. “I swear to you, she glided across the room, floated. I don’t know how she did it. It was out of this world,” he recalled about his gorgeous spouse. “There was a split moment where she wasn’t with anybody, and I thought, ‘I’ll just go up and say hi.’”

Despite his romantic memory of their meet-cute, Nicole maintains that the “Making Memories of Us” artist didn’t call her for four months.

However, they heated up quickly and by the following year, Nicole knew Keith was the guy of her dreams. “It was pretty intense,” she admitted to People in January 2019. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress or I have strong faith, as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, OK, here he is.’”

The Batman Forever actress and “You’ll Think of Me” singer got married on June 25, 2006, during a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Manly, Australia. Russell Crowe, Baz Luhrmann, Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman are just a few of their A-list friends who were in attendance.

These days, the husband and wife are still just as crazy about each other as the day they got married. “He’s such a good man, as I’ve said before,” Nicole gushed about Keith during an appearance on Today in October 2020. “I’m married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that’s a very beautiful thing to be able to say.”

