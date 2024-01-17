Jennifer Lopez ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’ Cast, Trailer

Not only is Jennifer Lopez dropping her highly anticipated album This Is Me…Now​ on February 16, but she will also release a short film that complements her new music. This Is Me…Now: A Love Story​ will take fans along the A-lister’s journey to love and a ton of famous faces will appear in the “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey.”

“I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done,” J. Lo captioned her January 17 Instagram post of the film’s official trailer. “The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now the album drops and This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on Prime Video. Watch the trailer…NOW.”

Who Is the Cast of ‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’?

Jennifer isn’t the only big name in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video Original. Ben Affleck will join his wife on screen alongside Derek Hough, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Sadhguru.

The film is directed by Dave Meyers and written by J. Lo and Matt Walton.

When Does ‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’ Premiere?

The video will be able to stream on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 16.

Jennifer Lopez/ YouTube

What Happens in the ‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’ Trailer?

The dramatic trailer cuts to multiple scenes of the film, from music video shoots to line-driving moments.

J. Lo narrated over the sneak peek that featured a wedding ceremony dance number, a motorcycle crash and passionate PDA scene.

“I know what they say about me… about hopeless romantics,” she said, adding, “…that we’re weak. And I’m not weak.”

The trailer then cut to different moments of J. Lo with different men who were seemingly different love interests before she continued, “Not all love stories have a happy ending.”

In between the madness, Fat Joe, who portrays Jennifer’s therapist, ends a weekly session before she walks into an intervention as her friends worry she is a “sex addict.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge plays one of Jennifer’s three onscreen husbands and the rise and fall of their marriage gets ugly.

“Being with you feels like home – and I left home for a reason,” Jennifer narrates while clips of her figuratively and literally flashed on the screen.