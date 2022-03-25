Professional dancer and actress Julianne Hough is beautiful inside and out. The former Dancing With the Stars judge has maintained her strong physicality throughout her career. So she, of course, always looks absolutely incredible in a bikini, and her fans know it!

The blonde babe has been spotted hanging out at a beach or by a pool several times over the years, either with family and friends or while working on a film. In 2011, Julianne was photographed filming a scene from the musical adaptation Rock of Ages with costar Diego Boneta. Since the actors portrayed the leads Sherrie and Drew, they worked on a sexy yet cute scene between the two lovers on a California beach. And as a dancing pro, Julianne’s abs were fully visible whenever she walked through the ocean or laid across the sand.

However, the Footloose actress is not always “100 percent confident in [her] body” all the time, as she explained in an August 2015 interview with Yahoo! Life.

“I still have days where I look in the mirror and say, ‘Thanks, grandma, for giving me my thighs!” Julianne admitted. “But at the same time, it’s all in your head. If you love your body, then your body is going to love you back. When you see yourself, you can sit there and pick pictures apart all day long … So, I’ve now had to coach myself to look at a picture and not say, ‘Do I look good in it?’ but ‘That’s a great picture overall.’”

The Safe Haven star then noted she wants “girls to know they have the power within them to be happy and to feel great.”

While she sometimes has time to relax, the pro dancer has had to manage the pressures of body image that come with athleticism and, naturally, with fame. In an August 2021 interview with Shape magazine, Julianne opened up about how strenuous her active lifestyle had become.

“I think what I’ve realized over the years, being an athlete and a dancer, is there has always been so much focus on performance and a perfect body and all of those things, but I really never gave myself the opportunity to heal and to recover,” the choreographer said.

Despite the difficulties, Julianne noted she is “now able to focus on the rejuvenation of [her] body,” which, in turn, “has helped open [her] mind in a way because there’s nothing like being in pain physically to the point that it changes your belief system of what’s possible.”

“So, if we take care of our body, our mind gets better,” she concluded at the time. “If we take care of our mind, our body gets better.”

Scroll through the gallery to see some of Julianne’s hottest swimsuit moments!