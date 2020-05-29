It’s been a whirlwind of a romance for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, who met in 2013, and married in 2017. For a while, it seemed like they had a picturesque relationship. However, their relationship became strained over the past few months, and they announced their separation on May 29.

The couple seems to want “different things in life,” according to a source who exclusively spoke to Life & Style. “They’ve had so many ups and downs, but they also have very different ways of dealing with them.”

